Del Rio events calendar

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

Cars and Coffee of Del Rio Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2209 N Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Cars and Coffee of Del Rio is held the last Sunday of every month from 9am to 12:00 Noon at Starbucks and Plaza Del Sol Mall. Open to all car enthusiasts and gearheads, backyard mechanics, and the...

DOWN, SET, HUT! A NEW SEASON Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2903, Frontera Rd, Del Rio, TX 78840

CLICK READ MORE BELOW!! IT'S A NEW SEASON! JOIN US OCTOBER 9TH!

VIP Petcare at Petsense Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2413 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio, TX 78840

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.