Del Rio, TX

Del Rio events calendar

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 6 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

Cars and Coffee of Del Rio

Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2209 N Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Cars and Coffee of Del Rio is held the last Sunday of every month from 9am to 12:00 Noon at Starbucks and Plaza Del Sol Mall. Open to all car enthusiasts and gearheads, backyard mechanics, and the...

DOWN, SET, HUT! A NEW SEASON

Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2903, Frontera Rd, Del Rio, TX 78840

CLICK READ MORE BELOW!! IT'S A NEW SEASON! JOIN US OCTOBER 9TH!

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2413 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio, TX 78840

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

