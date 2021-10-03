CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee calendar: What's coming up

Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 6 days ago

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Live events are coming to Muskogee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muskogee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPMD8_0cFqd6Yi00

Two Day Bible Conference

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 700 N 4th St, Muskogee, OK 74401

What does God's word have to say about our neighbors who are being carried off to death? Come, learn, and be equipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unq46_0cFqd6Yi00

Halloween Festival at the Castle

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3400 W Fern Mountain Rd, Muskogee, OK

This 60 acre haunted theme park hosts seven different events for all ages ranging from the totally frightening to the non-scary. Come and experience The Trail of Blood, Domus Horrificus, Casa...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X23aT_0cFqd6Yi00

Compassion 5k

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Compassion 5k is on Sunday October 24, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k, Fun Run, Fun Run - 10 & Under, and Spectator Only + t-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJxHE_0cFqd6Yi00

Muskogee Farmers' Market

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 425 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee, OK

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pmWednesdays, 8 am - 1 pm Location: 425 West Okmulgee Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCDdP_0cFqd6Yi00

A Muskogee Christmas with The Imaginaries

Muskogee, OK

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 220 West Okmulgee Avenue, Muskogee, OK 74401

Join The Imaginaries for their holiday performance at the Historic Roxy Theater!

Muskogee, OK
