CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg events coming soon

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 6 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Roseburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyOLl_0cFqd5fz00

Umqua River Zen Healing 4-Day Retreat

Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470

ARE YOU READY TO DISCOVER YOUR SUPER-POWER? Get in touch with your "Highest Potential" and discover your "Magical Soul Essence" through mind, body, spirit exercises, in the tranquility of the beautiful Umqua River and Umqua River Retreat where we invite you to re-center, rebalance and gain your sense of fearlessness and get in touch with your inner beauty and magic.  JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND! We will be using The Chi-Builder  technology.  The Chi-Builder is a sanctuary, a place wher

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23G2mV_0cFqd5fz00

Psychic Fair

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 536 NE Winchester St UNIT B, Roseburg, OR

Wholistic Earth Psychic Fair Oct. 29 & 30th, 10am-4:30pm each day! (by donation, please be generous with your readers) Psychic - Steven Roy, Palmist - Andrew Pitts, Medium - Tiffany Hall, Tarot ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PY9XV_0cFqd5fz00

Trunk or Treat

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 250-A NE Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR

1st Annual Trunk or Treat at One Champion Plaza 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd Roseburg, OR 97470. Sunday 10/31/21 from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azOA0_0cFqd5fz00

Live Music Saturdays

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 155 Lower Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

Live music continues at JosephJane Winery on Saturdays! We are hopeful for some beautiful fall weather but if it's raining we have made additional space inside for the music. October 2nd- Homemade...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfrFR_0cFqd5fz00

Élishia Sharie The Phoenix Rises Tour

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR

Electrifying, daring, and hypnotizing are just a few words used to describe Los Angeles Neo Alternative Rock artist, Élishia Sharie.Drawing upon iconic influences, like AC/DC and Nirvana, Élishia...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Chi Builder#Wholistic Earth#Sun Oct 10#Josephjane Winery
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg, OR
146
Followers
291
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy