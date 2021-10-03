Roseburg events coming soon

(ROSEBURG, OR) Roseburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseburg:

Umqua River Zen Healing 4-Day Retreat Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470

ARE YOU READY TO DISCOVER YOUR SUPER-POWER? Get in touch with your "Highest Potential" and discover your "Magical Soul Essence" through mind, body, spirit exercises, in the tranquility of the beautiful Umqua River and Umqua River Retreat where we invite you to re-center, rebalance and gain your sense of fearlessness and get in touch with your inner beauty and magic. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND! We will be using The Chi-Builder technology. The Chi-Builder is a sanctuary, a place wher

Psychic Fair Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 536 NE Winchester St UNIT B, Roseburg, OR

Wholistic Earth Psychic Fair Oct. 29 & 30th, 10am-4:30pm each day! (by donation, please be generous with your readers) Psychic - Steven Roy, Palmist - Andrew Pitts, Medium - Tiffany Hall, Tarot ...

Trunk or Treat Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 250-A NE Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR

1st Annual Trunk or Treat at One Champion Plaza 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd Roseburg, OR 97470. Sunday 10/31/21 from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Live Music Saturdays Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 155 Lower Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

Live music continues at JosephJane Winery on Saturdays! We are hopeful for some beautiful fall weather but if it's raining we have made additional space inside for the music. October 2nd- Homemade...

Élishia Sharie The Phoenix Rises Tour Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR

Electrifying, daring, and hypnotizing are just a few words used to describe Los Angeles Neo Alternative Rock artist, Élishia Sharie.Drawing upon iconic influences, like AC/DC and Nirvana, Élishia...