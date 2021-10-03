Elizabethtown calendar: Coming events

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Elizabethtown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elizabethtown area:

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 209 Towne Dr., Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Fiendish Halloween at Bourbon Barrel Tavern Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Join us for Fiendish frivolity on All Hallows Eve Eve. Live music, and maybe some mayhem. Also check out other Music Events in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Planning Commission Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

The Planning Commission prepares the Comprehensive Plan under the procedures of state law for the community to use in the development of local land use regulations such as the Zoning Ordinance and...

Feeding America Volunteer Night Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 313 Peterson Dr, Elizabethtown, KY

We will be working on various projects to help support our local food bank and the food assistance programs they provide to over 174,000 people each year. Learn more at www.feedingamericaky.org

Drag Me to Brunch Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 319 Dixie Highway East, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Elizabethtown's first Drag Brunch! Buffet style. Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Mary's & cereal cocktails will be available at the cash bar. 18+