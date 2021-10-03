CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown calendar: Coming events

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 6 days ago

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Elizabethtown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elizabethtown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0996xG_0cFqd4nG00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 209 Towne Dr., Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0ZCk_0cFqd4nG00

Fiendish Halloween at Bourbon Barrel Tavern

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Join us for Fiendish frivolity on All Hallows Eve Eve. Live music, and maybe some mayhem. Also check out other Music Events in Elizabethtown

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cfkl8_0cFqd4nG00

Elizabethtown Planning Commission

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

The Planning Commission prepares the Comprehensive Plan under the procedures of state law for the community to use in the development of local land use regulations such as the Zoning Ordinance and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1I5G_0cFqd4nG00

Feeding America Volunteer Night

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 313 Peterson Dr, Elizabethtown, KY

We will be working on various projects to help support our local food bank and the food assistance programs they provide to over 174,000 people each year. Learn more at www.feedingamericaky.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05psua_0cFqd4nG00

Drag Me to Brunch

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 319 Dixie Highway East, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Elizabethtown's first Drag Brunch! Buffet style. Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Mary's & cereal cocktails will be available at the cash bar. 18+

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Live Events#Local Food#Towne Dr#Ky 42701 Community#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown, KY
99
Followers
290
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy