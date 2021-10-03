Events on the Minot calendar

(MINOT, ND) Minot is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minot:

BOO at the ZOO Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

BOO at the ZOO No tricks! We're back for Boo at the Zoo! Enjoy treats from community partners + share your costume with your favorite fur & feather friends at the Zoo! Event hours + Trick-or-Treat...

Join Cub Scouts (for Boys & Girls 5-10) Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Come Join Cub Scout Pack 432 Minot. Open to Boys and Girls ages 5-10. The majority of our scouts come from Washington Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, and John Hoeven Elementary Schools

Dining in the Dark Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2400 10th St SW, Minot, ND

Dining in the Dark at Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center And Water Park, 2400 10th Street Sw, Minot, ND 58701, Minot, United States on Thu Oct 28 2021 at 05:30 pm

Minot Farmers Market Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 4pm - 7pmThursdays and Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location: Parking lot of Oak Park, 1300 4th Avenue

Harleyween - Biker's Trail of Treats Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6701 US-83, Minot, ND

Let your little monsters put their costumes on a day early and join us along with some of the local bike clubs for this year's Biker Trail of Treats! Walk the Trail of Treats to get your sugar fix...