West Bend, WI

Live events West Bend — what’s coming up

West Bend Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) Live events are lining up on the West Bend calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02t2AY_0cFqd21o00

Collin's Deck Bar Proudly Presents, from the Wisconsin Band E is for Epic, Mr. E!!

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 131 S Main St, West Bend, WI

Thursday, Oct 7th, 9pm - 12am, Collin's Deck Bar, Proudly Presents; Performing Rock, Pop and Americana, cover and original songs, Mr. E! Featuring: On Guitars & Vox: Eric Wennerstrand (MR.E...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0GNI_0cFqd21o00

JBF Germantown Exclusive Shopping for Foster Families

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI

Exclusive Sales Event for Foster Families of Washington & Ozaukee County About this Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc957_0cFqd21o00

Fall Fest - Downtown West Bend

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St Ste 170, West Bend, WI

Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat downtown. Look for FALL FEST TREAT STOP pumpkins in windows for participating businesses. There will vendors doing free kid’s activities and handing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBVYR_0cFqd21o00

Hunter/Jumper school show

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4737 Jackson Dr, West Bend, WI

Our 6th annual Fall themed horse show! Class list and entry to be posted soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiPCa_0cFqd21o00

Sandy Knoll Series Finale - Invite Only

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, West Bend, WI

Sandy Knoll Series Finale - Invite Only C Tier PDGA Sanctioned Event $250 Added Cash Sandy Knoll County Park Disc Golf Course Check-in at the Riverside Disc Golf Shop 2064 Wallace Lake Road Bldg 4...

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
