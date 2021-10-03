CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Longview events calendar

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Live events are lining up on the Longview calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPQvM_0cFqd19500

Harvest Classic 2021

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 906 New York St, Longview, WA

The Harvest Classic 2021 is on Saturday October 2, 2021. It includes the following events: Open 10K, Open 5K, Unknown Participants, High School Varsity 5K, and Middle School 5K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26p3Xp_0cFqd19500

AUDITIONS for Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, WA

AUDITIONS: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 pm. at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, WA. Please come with a Christmas song to sing (we will have an accompanist there, so please bring music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9qUN_0cFqd19500

Book Club | A Monster Calls

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯! 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟭 𝘄𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗡𝗲𝘀𝘀: The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKifU_0cFqd19500

Biblical Citizenship in Modern America

Longview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1228 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632

Join us for a special opportunity to learn more about Biblical Citizenship with America's Constitution Coach, Rick Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBavj_0cFqd19500

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1111 Commerce Ave, Longview, WA

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

