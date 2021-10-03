Elmira calendar: Coming events

(ELMIRA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Elmira calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elmira:

East Side Farmers’ Market Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: One Holiday Plaza, 760 E Water St, Elmira, NY

The EastSide Market has been a staple in Elmira for over a decade. The EastSide Market offers a venue for local growers and craft vendors to connect with our community! Open mid-June through...

Secrets of Space Clearing with Catherine and David Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 777 S Main St, Elmira, NY

Join Catherine Zaffarano and David Fielding for this participatory class. Location will be announced 1 week prior only to registered guests Learn how to combine practical techniques with ancient...

PgMP 3days classroom Training in Elmira, NY Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Annual Cornhole Tournament Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 425 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira, NY

Annual Cornhole Tournament limited to first 20 paid teams. Please join us for a fun day.

Flu Shot Clinic Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 425 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira, NY

Flu Shot Clinic at the Family Fitness Center. Bring you and your Insurance Card. You may also like the following events from Chemung County Family Fitness Center