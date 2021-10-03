CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Elmira calendar: Coming events

Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 6 days ago

(ELMIRA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Elmira calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elmira:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ubqtj_0cFqd0GM00

East Side Farmers’ Market

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: One Holiday Plaza, 760 E Water St, Elmira, NY

The EastSide Market has been a staple in Elmira for over a decade. The EastSide Market offers a venue for local growers and craft vendors to connect with our community! Open mid-June through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGmat_0cFqd0GM00

Secrets of Space Clearing with Catherine and David

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 777 S Main St, Elmira, NY

Join Catherine Zaffarano and David Fielding for this participatory class. Location will be announced 1 week prior only to registered guests Learn how to combine practical techniques with ancient...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxeXn_0cFqd0GM00

PgMP 3days classroom Training in Elmira, NY

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKbOm_0cFqd0GM00

Annual Cornhole Tournament

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 425 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira, NY

Annual Cornhole Tournament limited to first 20 paid teams. Please join us for a fun day.

Learn More

Flu Shot Clinic

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 425 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira, NY

Flu Shot Clinic at the Family Fitness Center. Bring you and your Insurance Card. You may also like the following events from Chemung County Family Fitness Center

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Ave#Fitness#Lean Six Sigma#Lssbb#Run Bootcamp#Ny Flu Shot Clinic#The Family Fitness Center
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
109
Followers
294
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy