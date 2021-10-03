Live events on the horizon in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Crossville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossville:

Weekend Activities Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 324 Trails End, Crossville, TN

Activities will include Hay Wagon Rides, Candy Bar Bingo and Family Movie. All of our activities are FREE for overnight guests. Day passes are available for $10/adults and $5/kids

Official Bob Ross Painting Class Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 92 E 1st St, Crossville, TN

We will be painting "Ember Glow" On Saturday October 30th at the Dogwood Exchange LLC From 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM CST. $60.00 + $15.00 supply fee Also check out other Arts Events in Clarkrange , Fine...

Grand Opening and Epic Halloween Blowout! Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8772 US-127, Crossville, TN

It's finally here! We're finally hosting our official grand opening just in time for Halloween season! Get ready for a long weekend of specials and surprises! Come check out our Halloween costume...

The Come Up: Quarter Million Dollar Small Tire Invitational Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1650 Creston Rd, Crossville, TN

Grand Hustle , Quarter Million Dollar Small Tire Invitational , Shannon Wilkerson , The Come Up , Wilkerson Messy

Billy Wayne Davis LIVE in CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 North Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555

Billy Wayne Davis comes back to his hometown for good timing Thanksgiving eve on Main St.