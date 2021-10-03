CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossville, TN

Live events on the horizon in Crossville

Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 6 days ago

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Crossville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ud5h_0cFqczKb00

Weekend Activities

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 324 Trails End, Crossville, TN

Activities will include Hay Wagon Rides, Candy Bar Bingo and Family Movie. All of our activities are FREE for overnight guests. Day passes are available for $10/adults and $5/kids

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiiD2_0cFqczKb00

Official Bob Ross Painting Class

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 92 E 1st St, Crossville, TN

We will be painting "Ember Glow" On Saturday October 30th at the Dogwood Exchange LLC From 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM CST. $60.00 + $15.00 supply fee Also check out other Arts Events in Clarkrange , Fine...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVpVX_0cFqczKb00

Grand Opening and Epic Halloween Blowout!

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8772 US-127, Crossville, TN

It's finally here! We're finally hosting our official grand opening just in time for Halloween season! Get ready for a long weekend of specials and surprises! Come check out our Halloween costume...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ibv0K_0cFqczKb00

The Come Up: Quarter Million Dollar Small Tire Invitational

Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1650 Creston Rd, Crossville, TN

Grand Hustle , Quarter Million Dollar Small Tire Invitational , Shannon Wilkerson , The Come Up , Wilkerson Messy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0bmg_0cFqczKb00

Billy Wayne Davis LIVE in CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE

Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 North Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555

Billy Wayne Davis comes back to his hometown for good timing Thanksgiving eve on Main St.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Crossville, TN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Long Weekend#Arts Events#Halloween#Sun Oct 10#Tn Activities#Family Movie#The Dogwood Exchange Llc#Grand Hustle
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Crossville Daily

Crossville Daily

Crossville, TN
233
Followers
263
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy