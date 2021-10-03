Live events Sierra Vista — what’s coming up

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Sierra Vista is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sierra Vista area:

Class of 90 - 30 Year Reunion Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 5225 E Buena School Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ

Class of 90 - 30 Year Reunion at Buena HS Class of 90 - 30 Year Reunion, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, Sierra Vista, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 12:00 am to Mon Oct 04 2021 at 12:00 am

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sierra Valley, AZ 85635

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Mall-o-Ween Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ

Bring the kids for some safe trick or treating from 4pm-6pm at The Mall at Sierra Vista. Costume Contest for ages 0-13 at 5pm. Local businesses can participate for free and pass out candy. Limited...

Bodies in Motion Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:50 AM

Address: 2900 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Sierra Vista, AZ

Encourage your cardiac health as well as a greater range of motion, strength, and balance in this progressive approach to fitness. The class focuses on improved exercise stamina in the large pool...

Thunderbolt Youth Triathlon Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Thunderbolt Youth Triathlon is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: Thunderbolt Youth Triathlon 5-10, Thunderbolt Youth Triathlon RELAY 5-10, Thunderbolt Youth...