Kalispell, MT

Live events Kalispell — what's coming up

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Live events are lining up on the Kalispell calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalispell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugCEL_0cFqcxZ900

Gnome, Waters Edge Winery, Wed, Dec 8, 2021 5:30pm

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 2593 Hwy 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901

$45 per painter - Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aDGM_0cFqcxZ900

FREE Smile Makeover Seminar in Kalispell MT

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 430 Windward Way, #STE 205, Kalispell, MT 59901

Learn how Smile Makeovers can benefit your life! Yes, we can transform your smile in just hours. Reserve your seat at our seminar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqoZ0_0cFqcxZ900

East Side Story - A 1950's Murder Mystery

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2593 Hwy 2 East, Ste #8, Kalispell, MT 59901

Discover Who Done It in a real-life interactive mystery party. Included is a pre-assigned character, glass of wine, tapas, prizes & FUN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cn7cT_0cFqcxZ900

First Sunday Service-Discussion - Topic: Reverence

Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1515 Trumble Creek Rd, Kalispell, MT

Join us for our monthly First Sunday service-discussion -- we will discuss the topic of "Reverence" this month. Barbara Schiffman will be our discussion leader. We will meet outside at GUUF...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ym4zJ_0cFqcxZ900

Good Grief Camp - All Souls Day Benefit

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 2nd Avenue East, Kalispell, MT 59901

Please join Good Grief Camp at our Second Annual All Souls Day Benefit! We will be raising awareness and funds for children to attend camp!

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

