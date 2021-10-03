Beaufort events coming soon

(BEAUFORT, SC) Beaufort is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaufort:

General Membership Meeting Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 825 Bay St, Beaufort, SC

General membership meetings are held on the 3rd Wednesday of each month from September through May. They are held from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Bay Street Outfitters, 825 Bay Street, Beaufort, SC. Each...

Poetry as Superpower, led by Derek Berry and Ann-Chadwell Humphries Beaufort, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 104 Reynolds St, Bldg 12, Beaufort, SC 29902

Poetry as Superpower: Writing Workshop led by Derek Berry and Ann-Chadwell Humphries

OCA Varsity Football @ Battery Creek Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Blue Dolphin Dr, Beaufort, SC

The Battery Creek (Beaufort, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Sun Oct 31 | Beaufort SC | 3:00 PM Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

DATE & SHOWTIME CITY & LOCATION This Event is Sponsored by Beaufort Family Entertainment

Sunset Friday Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 Yacht Club Dr, Beaufort, SC

Come and gather with fellow members on the back porch! Friday evenings at BYSC bring an evening long happy hour and spectacular views of the sunset from BYSC’s back porch. Please bring your own...