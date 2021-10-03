What’s up Mt Pleasant: Local events calendar

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Pleasant area:

Kumbia Kings Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI

The Los Kumbia Kings are a Latin pop group from Texas. Their music encompasses the styles of cumbia and R&B. They produce songs in both Spanish and English. The Los Kumbia Kings ' first album sold...

The 14th Annual Walt Whitman Leaves of Grass Marathon Reading Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Address: 103 E Preston, Mt Pleasant, MI

Please join us!! All are welcome! For the 14th year in a row, we'll gather in the CMU Fabiano Botanical Garden, beginning at sunrise (7:45 a.m.) and we'll take turns reading the Deathbed Edition...

The Great Pumpkin Hunt at Cyber Quest at Soaring Eagle Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5665 E Pickard Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Keep your eyes open for pumpkins and a sneaky ghost when playing at Cyber Quest. Find them all and you’ll be entered to win $100 in bonus play. kidsquest.com/greatpumpkinhunt/ PRIZES: Find all 6...

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 331 N Main St, Mt Pleasant, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6, 2021 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 7:30am - 2pm Location: Island Park-South Shelter

29th Annual Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Fundraising Banquet Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Please join us for our 29th Annual Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Fundraising Banquet. Live and Silent Auctions, Games, Raffle Tables, Youth Table, Ladies Table and Good Food! See our...