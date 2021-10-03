CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

What’s up Mt Pleasant: Local events calendar

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 6 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Pleasant area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PETh3_0cFqcuuy00

Kumbia Kings

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI

The Los Kumbia Kings are a Latin pop group from Texas. Their music encompasses the styles of cumbia and R&B. They produce songs in both Spanish and English. The Los Kumbia Kings ' first album sold...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXRcQ_0cFqcuuy00

The 14th Annual Walt Whitman Leaves of Grass Marathon Reading

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Address: 103 E Preston, Mt Pleasant, MI

Please join us!! All are welcome! For the 14th year in a row, we'll gather in the CMU Fabiano Botanical Garden, beginning at sunrise (7:45 a.m.) and we'll take turns reading the Deathbed Edition...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxuSW_0cFqcuuy00

The Great Pumpkin Hunt at Cyber Quest at Soaring Eagle

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5665 E Pickard Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Keep your eyes open for pumpkins and a sneaky ghost when playing at Cyber Quest. Find them all and you’ll be entered to win $100 in bonus play. kidsquest.com/greatpumpkinhunt/ PRIZES: Find all 6...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KU0h_0cFqcuuy00

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 331 N Main St, Mt Pleasant, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6, 2021 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 7:30am - 2pm Location: Island Park-South Shelter

29th Annual Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Fundraising Banquet

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Please join us for our 29th Annual Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Fundraising Banquet. Live and Silent Auctions, Games, Raffle Tables, Youth Table, Ladies Table and Good Food! See our...

ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

