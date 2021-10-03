Kingman calendar: Coming events

(KINGMAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Kingman.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingman area:

Cannoli Together Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 421 E Beale St #5833, Kingman, AZ

Join Beale Street Theater for 3 short plays on why we love. Our directors bring to life 3 dramatic stories of about the real experience of relationships. The plays are "Sure Thing" by David Ives...

Dry Practice Handgun For Self Defense Level 1 - Learn how to use your handgun training without ammo Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3001 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ

Arizona KravMaga in collaboration with Kingman Force on Force it will host The Dry Practice Handgun Training System Learn the System to Train with your handgun at home without live Ammunition. In...

Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner Car Enthusiasts Breakfast Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 105 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ

Mr. D\'z Route 66 Diner Car Enthusiasts Breakfast is every Saturday from 7am-9am. All years, makes and models of cars welcome. Come hungry to Mr. D\'z Route 66 Diner located at 105 East Andy...

The Haunted Powerhouse Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Enjoy an after hours guided tour through the Powerhouse Route 66 Museum. Beware of the spooks and frights that come out at night after the museum closes. At the end of the museum section, the tour...

Drumming for Your Health and Well Being Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Recent research indicate that drumming accelerates physical healing, boosts the immune system and assists in releasing emotional trauma. Drumming has a positive effect on anxiety, grief, fatigue...