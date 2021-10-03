CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morristown, TN

Coming soon: Morristown events

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 6 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Morristown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morristown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enMq9_0cFqcs9W00

FALL BACK BASH - DIDD EVENT

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 324 S James St, Morristown, TN

DIDD agencies are invited to join us for a day of fun at Talley Ward Recreation Center with games, fellowship, and food. Please bring food for you clients we will have table and chairs set-up.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZn72_0cFqcs9W00

DR Harrison in Morristown, TN under the Tent

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join DR as he delivers a powerful message, under the tent, in Morristown, TN!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqusK_0cFqcs9W00

Operation Medicine Bottle

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

OPERATION MEDICINE BOTTLE, sponsored by the Hamblen County Substance Abuse Coalition and the US DEA, will be held at the Walmart Supercenter, Crockett Trace Drive. Dispose of unwanted prescription...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N281p_0cFqcs9W00

BOOFest

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 441 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN

The City of Morristown’s Park and Recreation Department is excited to announce that this year’s “BOO Fest” will be hosted at Fred Miller Park on Monday, October 25, 2021 Back again this year is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IJU7_0cFqcs9W00

Saving Grace Baptist Church

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us for worship!! Sunday school starts at 10am Service at 11am. Pastor Travis.Winstead

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Morristown, TN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miller Park#The Walmart Supercenter#W Morris Blvd
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Morristown Journal

Morristown Journal

Morristown, TN
183
Followers
284
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy