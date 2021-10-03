Coming soon: Morristown events

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Morristown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morristown:

FALL BACK BASH - DIDD EVENT Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 324 S James St, Morristown, TN

DIDD agencies are invited to join us for a day of fun at Talley Ward Recreation Center with games, fellowship, and food. Please bring food for you clients we will have table and chairs set-up.

DR Harrison in Morristown, TN under the Tent Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join DR as he delivers a powerful message, under the tent, in Morristown, TN!

Operation Medicine Bottle Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

OPERATION MEDICINE BOTTLE, sponsored by the Hamblen County Substance Abuse Coalition and the US DEA, will be held at the Walmart Supercenter, Crockett Trace Drive. Dispose of unwanted prescription...

BOOFest Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 441 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN

The City of Morristown’s Park and Recreation Department is excited to announce that this year’s “BOO Fest” will be hosted at Fred Miller Park on Monday, October 25, 2021 Back again this year is...

Saving Grace Baptist Church Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us for worship!! Sunday school starts at 10am Service at 11am. Pastor Travis.Winstead