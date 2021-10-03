Live events Columbus — what’s coming up

(COLUMBUS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

Hitching Lot Farmers Market Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 150 N 2nd St, Columbus, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021 (Only Sat in October) Monday, 4pm - 6pmThursday and Saturday, 7am - 10am Location:2nd Ave N at 2nd St N

Mississippi state challenge series super late models with kmsa mini stocks Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 574 Lacy Rd, Columbus, MS

Next Race October - 15th & 16th MSCCS Series - $3000 to Win Super Late models KMSA Mini Stock Series - $1000 to win $1500 to Win - Classes $120 entry - $100 pre entry $150 to Start - 🏁 CRUSA ...

Sensational Barnes Brothers Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 523 6th St S, Columbus, MS

Chris and Courtney Barnes of Memphis are the Sensational Barnes Brothers. They shine a light on Memphis gospel, introducing a contemporary audience to a powerful but under-appreciat

Ladies Paint Party Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ladies paint party! Bring a friend and come join the fun! Please text RSVP by October 25th to 6015626922

Downtown Art Walk Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Columbus, MS

Main Street Columbus and Columbus Arts Council would like to invite you to the 2021 Downtown Art Walk, an afternoon of art and music. Join us inside participating businesses as artists will be...