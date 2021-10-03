Sebring events coming soon

(SEBRING, FL) Sebring has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sebring area:

King Castle Comedy Daves Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL

Weekly comedy show in Highland County with some of the best local and national touring comedians.

Half Marathon Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Sebring, FL

GFNY Florida Marathon Sebring takes place October 24, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Karavan to the Keys #6 – Flip Flop Stock Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Live at Little Key West!! OCTOBER 29 FLIP FLOP STOCK DAY 1 – Sebring, FL Join the Karavan to the Keys crew for the first of 2 days of Music and Margaritas in Sebring, Florida. Featuring BRENT...

3rd Annual Halloween at Legacy Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4011 US Hwy 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870

Tickets include hotdogs, chips, drink, & games/prizes. Children 4 & under must be accompanied by adult.

The Secret Sideshow Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

The Secrets out now on with the show! Get ready to rage and get ready to flow. Back for year three and ready to grow. We even have two stages ready to glow! Deep in the woods you must go. To have...