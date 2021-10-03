What’s up Pine Bluff: Local events calendar

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

ASC Performances & Auditions: "Miracle Worker" Pine Bluff, AR

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Arts & Science Center presents the Miracle Worker based on the true story of Helen Keller and written by William Gibson. About this event The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas...

Dead End Drive In - Trunk Or Treat Pine Bluff, AR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2803 Kenwood Dr, Pine Bluff, AR

Join us for our first Trunk Or Treat Event. Free Candy & Games!!! Safe Halloween fun for the whole family! Plus we will have a photo op booth set up for your family!!! & We may have a few surprise...

Oct board meeting Pine Bluff, AR

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10672 US Hwy 63, Pine Bluff, AR

Attention all hwy 15 firefighters. We all need to be present @ the Oct 4th board meeting @ 7pm. Please wear your dress shirt. We will be Honoring the long term service of Mrs. Virginia Hankins

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Pine Bluff, AR) No Experience Needed Pine Bluff, AR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 511 Mallard Loop, Pine Bluff, AR

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Art Glass Pumpkin Patch Pine Bluff, AR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2900 Ridgway Rd, Pine Bluff, AR

Shop from a nice selection of James Hayes glass pumpkins. Watch glass pumpkins being made! Special guest artist Shari Jones will be set up in The Green Door Gallery.