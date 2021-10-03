CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

What’s up Pine Bluff: Local events calendar

Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJNUB_0cFqcpVL00

ASC Performances & Auditions: "Miracle Worker"

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Arts & Science Center presents the Miracle Worker based on the true story of Helen Keller and written by William Gibson. About this event The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiYKt_0cFqcpVL00

Dead End Drive In - Trunk Or Treat

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2803 Kenwood Dr, Pine Bluff, AR

Join us for our first Trunk Or Treat Event. Free Candy & Games!!! Safe Halloween fun for the whole family! Plus we will have a photo op booth set up for your family!!! & We may have a few surprise...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8UzZ_0cFqcpVL00

Oct board meeting

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10672 US Hwy 63, Pine Bluff, AR

Attention all hwy 15 firefighters. We all need to be present @ the Oct 4th board meeting @ 7pm. Please wear your dress shirt. We will be Honoring the long term service of Mrs. Virginia Hankins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2NyB_0cFqcpVL00

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Pine Bluff, AR) No Experience Needed

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 511 Mallard Loop, Pine Bluff, AR

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TASbe_0cFqcpVL00

Art Glass Pumpkin Patch

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2900 Ridgway Rd, Pine Bluff, AR

Shop from a nice selection of James Hayes glass pumpkins. Watch glass pumpkins being made! Special guest artist Shari Jones will be set up in The Green Door Gallery.

