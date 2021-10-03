CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

What’s up Salina: Local events calendar

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Salina is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salina area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgbCA_0cFqcorq00

Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Social - Basketball

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 E Claflin Ave, Salina, KS

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series returns for the 2021-22 season as Coyote Coaches Socials with a different format for the first two events in the series. The Luncheon Series is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCYim_0cFqcorq00

Business After Hours: Hutton

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Hutton recently opened their new office in downtown Salina, which they designed and built, and they're excited to welcome Chamber members to check it out. Join them and meet the architects...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLdIe_0cFqcorq00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salina, KS 67401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnFiO_0cFqcorq00

Musical Landscapes

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 151 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS

Devin Patrick Hughes, conductor Siwoo Kim, violin The season will open with a musical journey inspired by American landscapes and culture when the Symphony performs Dvořák’s magnificent New World...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RiQW_0cFqcorq00

Horse Soldier Bourbon Tasting, A Tasting Event For Veterans

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 509 S Broadway Blvd, Salina, KS

Join us and World Wide Beverage Company's, Bates Bauer in an amazing tasting event with an even more amazing distillery, Horse Soldier Distillery. Three 1-ounce samples of their three amazing...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Coyote Coaches Socials#Chamber#Sun Oct 10#American#Ks Join
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Salina News Alert

Salina News Alert

Salina, KS
112
Followers
292
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy