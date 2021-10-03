Coming soon: Fort Walton Beach events

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Fort Walton Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Walton Beach:

Biscuits N Gravy Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 212 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

A Stooge production Presents Biscuits N Gravy Live music from 8:30pm to 4am Located at Downtown Music hall

HALLOWEEN murder mystery at AJ’s on the Bayou Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Eglin Parkway Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

A HALLOWEEN themed murder mystery show where YOU are the detective! Interactive, family friendly fun!

Viva Ciclovia Street Fiesta Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Ferry Street, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

The entire Emerald Coast are invited to attend and enjoy the great outdoors in downtown Fort Walton Beach.

The Dead Disco Drag Night Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 212 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Join the Queens of The Haus of Delphinium at The Dead Disco Drag Night for an evening you will never forget!

Bowling for a Cause 2021 Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 745 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Join us as we bowl for a cause to support Sergeant First Class John Goudie and his family!