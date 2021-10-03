CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton calendar: Events coming up

Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 6 days ago

(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Princeton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVcwc_0cFqclDf00

Fall Floral Arrangement Class

Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 3535 U.S. 1, Princeton, NJ 08540

MarketFair in partnership with Sprouts of Princeton invites you to welcome in autumn with beautiful selections of fall flowers & succulents!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FM8Lt_0cFqclDf00

Successfully Transitioning Students with ﻿Autism and I/DD to Employment

Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4355 U.S. 1, Princeton, NJ 08540

Learn how to leverage existing Federal Government resources to set students up for success after they age out of the educational system.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkJ5U_0cFqclDf00

FOPOS Land Steward Event 10.30.21 PM Session

Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join FOPOS for a Volunteer Land Steward Session at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w66up_0cFqclDf00

Heartsaver CPR AED First Aid

Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 731 Alexander Road, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540

This Heartsaver CPR AED First Aid course will be held on November 6.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuHra_0cFqclDf00

NEW YEARS EVE NEW JERSEY - NEW YEARS NJ - NEW YEARS EVE HOTEL PARTY 2021

Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 102 Carnegie Center, Princeton, NJ 08540

New Years NJ to Host New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve NJ HOTEL Parties for 2021 in NEW JERSEY

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Princeton, NJ
Government
City
Princeton, NJ
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sprouts Of Princeton#Federal Government#Fopos#Carnegie Center#Host New Jersey#Eve Nj Hotel Parties
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
17
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy