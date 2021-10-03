Princeton calendar: Events coming up
(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Princeton:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 3535 U.S. 1, Princeton, NJ 08540
MarketFair in partnership with Sprouts of Princeton invites you to welcome in autumn with beautiful selections of fall flowers & succulents!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 4355 U.S. 1, Princeton, NJ 08540
Learn how to leverage existing Federal Government resources to set students up for success after they age out of the educational system.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540
Join FOPOS for a Volunteer Land Steward Session at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 731 Alexander Road, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540
This Heartsaver CPR AED First Aid course will be held on November 6.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 102 Carnegie Center, Princeton, NJ 08540
New Years NJ to Host New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve NJ HOTEL Parties for 2021 in NEW JERSEY
Comments / 0