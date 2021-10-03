Events on the Twin Falls calendar

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Twin Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Falls:

Harvest Festival Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4002 N 3300 E, Twin Falls, ID

Harvest Festival Hosted By The River Christian Fellowship. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Twin Falls., Come join us for some family fun on October 30th. Bring your...

Family Event: Floral Hedgehog Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1859 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID

Come paint with the family! Ages 6 and up welcome to paint. Parents and children must each have their own tickets – no child drop offs. We use non-toxic washable acrylic paint in primary colors...

Fall Projects Workshop Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

We have 30 different Fall projects to choose from for this workshop! Just pay the $20 deposit to reserve your spot in the workshop. Choose your project when you arrive. The $20 deposit will go...

Private Workshop for Dell Smith Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We have 50 different Fall and Christmas projects to choose from for this workshop! Just pay the $20 deposit to reserve your spot in the workshop. Choose your project when you arrive. The $20...

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today Twin Falls, ID

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1751 Elizabeth Boulevard, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!