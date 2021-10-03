CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton events calendar

(LUMBERTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lumberton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lumberton:

Pumpkin painting!

Lumberton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 230 Jackson Court, Lumberton, NC 28358

Hey gang! We want to invite you and your family to come out and paint mini pumpkins with us.

Female Cancer Support Group

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Pine Run Dr, Lumberton, NC

Gibson Cancer Center sponsors the Unique Surviving Sisters support group for women diagnosed with breast cancer and other cancers of the reproductive system. The support group meets the first...

Robeson County Farmers Market

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - December, 2021Saturdays, 7:00AM - 12:00PM Location:Corner of 8th Street and Elm Street, Downtown Lumberton,

Halloween Bike Bash

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Sponsored by : Fort Bragg Harley, 910 Bagger Boys and Riders Ambition! Join us for a Sound Off and Bike Show! Registration from 10am-12pm Show starts at 1pm SOUND OFF $30 Flyweight, Featherweight...

2021 Extension Gardener Series

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 455 Caton Rd, Lumberton, NC

The Extension Gardener Series includes lectures and hands-on classes for home and community gardeners on how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, trees, shrubs, and more. Using the latest...

ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

