What’s up Enid: Local events calendar

(ENID, OK) Live events are lining up on the Enid calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enid:

20+1 Reunion Night 2 - Enid Brewing Company Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Get ready for a night of fun with old classmates at Enid Brewing Company! We will meet in the Barrel Room (next door to the main entrance to EBC - the old Felt Bird) at 7:00pm. There will be a $5...

Introduction to Handgun (Level 1) Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

INTRODUCTION TO HANDGUNS LEVEL I This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment in which to learn. You will lear

Enid High Varsity Football Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 W Iowa Ave, Enid, OK

Support the home team. The Enid High Plainsmen host Norman. Senior night.

10/4 George & Mary Oller Estate Auction Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. is having 10/4 George & Mary Oller Estate Auction in Enid OK on Oct 4, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Basic Handgun (Level 2) Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

BASIC HANDGUN INSTRUCTION LEVEL II $35This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment to learn the fundamentals of