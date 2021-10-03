CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

What’s up Enid: Local events calendar

Enid Updates
 6 days ago

(ENID, OK) Live events are lining up on the Enid calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enid:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMUqq_0cFqchgl00

20+1 Reunion Night 2 - Enid Brewing Company

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Get ready for a night of fun with old classmates at Enid Brewing Company! We will meet in the Barrel Room (next door to the main entrance to EBC - the old Felt Bird) at 7:00pm. There will be a $5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KTSl_0cFqchgl00

Introduction to Handgun (Level 1)

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

INTRODUCTION TO HANDGUNS     LEVEL I   This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment in which to learn.  You will lear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C91MF_0cFqchgl00

Enid High Varsity Football

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 W Iowa Ave, Enid, OK

Support the home team. The Enid High Plainsmen host Norman. Senior night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paDhe_0cFqchgl00

10/4 George & Mary Oller Estate Auction

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. is having 10/4 George & Mary Oller Estate Auction in Enid OK on Oct 4, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTKgX_0cFqchgl00

Basic Handgun (Level 2)

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

BASIC HANDGUN INSTRUCTION  LEVEL II     $35This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment to learn the fundamentals of

Enid Updates

Enid Updates

