Helena, MT

Helena calendar: Coming events

Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 6 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Helena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Helena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qqk6k_0cFqcgo200

2021 LEAD Montana-Table Captains

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2301 Colonial Drive, Helena, MT 59601

Jobs for Montana's Graduates (JMG) welcome you to LEAD Montana 2021! This school year we observe & celebrate our first in-person conference!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27F12g_0cFqcgo200

Helena, MT – Saint John’s Lutheran Church

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1000 Helena Ave, Helena, MT

Drawn to the Word during worship today. Paul will paint a large-scale painting on canvas, depicting one of the Bible stories, all within the hour of worship. Everyone welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mtdb2_0cFqcgo200

Pert Near Sandstone w/ Hardwood Heart

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1535 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Pert Near Sandstone live in concert with opening support from Hardwood Heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZhpz_0cFqcgo200

Fall Open House

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, pizza, and a bounce house! Meet our teachers and tutors and find out all about what WHEE-LEaRn has to offer. When you attend you will be entered into our drawing to win...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmXN9_0cFqcgo200

Kids Fall Fest

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Last Chance Gulch St, Helena, MT

The Pumpkin Patch is coming back!Get ready for the return of DHI’s annual Kids’ Fall Festival on Saturday, October 16th, from 10am to 1pm.We’ll have pumpkins ready for kids to pick up and some fun...

#Paul Will#Live Events#Mt#Jmg#Sun Oct 10#Hardwood Heart#The Pumpkin Patch#Dhi
