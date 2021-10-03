Coming soon: Coeur D'Alene events

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Coeur D'Alene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coeur D'Alene:

Networking Breakfast Oct 28, 2021 Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 506 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join us for our monthly Membership Networking Breakfast! This month s speaker will be Matt and Theresa Wild with Matt s Place. Seating is limited, please make your reservations by Monday, Aug 23rd.

Contracts 2 Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 3931 N Schreiber Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Contracts 2 About this Event New agent? Contracts seem a little confusing and daunting ? Come to contracts 2 and learn from Jennifer Keefe on how to complete the perfect contracts every time !

Upbeat Breakfast Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Upbeat Breakfast occurs the second Tuesday of every month. On average 150 members attend, making it one of the most popular networking events in our community. Trade tables allow members to...

TEAM Safe Trucking Annual Meeting Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

TEAM Safe Trucking is holding an Annual Meeting Wednesday, October 6, 2021 1pm-4pm at the beautiful Coeur d'Alene Resort in Idaho. The meeting will take place before the American Logger Council...

One Team Scavenger Hunt Coeur d’ Alene Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...