Greenwood events coming up

(GREENWOOD, SC) Greenwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenwood:

Wag & Jam at the Uptown Market Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646

Fun-filled evening with live music from SUSTO & special guest Darby Wilcox & the Peep Show

5K Run/Walk Against Domestic Violence Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 330 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646

Registration is open for the Epsilon Psi Zeta and Zeta Lambda Zeta 5K Walk/Run Against Domestic Violence .

CPA Varsity Football @ Greenwood Christian Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2026 Woodlawn Rd, Greenwood, SC

The Greenwood Christian (Greenwood, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Colleton Prep Academy (Walterboro, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Call for Entry | A Local Look 2021 Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC

Call for Entry - A Local Look 2021 Entry Deadline: Friday, October 29 (10:00 am - 5:00 pm) Description: An annual, year-end exhibit of local art will be on view in the main gallery from November...

Flying Fleet Gridiron Revival Coaches Show Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Crosscreek Connector, Greenwood, SC

Join Benji Greeson, Coach Boyd and the Flying Fleet football coaching staff at Sports Break in Greenwood, SC for an evening of "Football, The Fleet Way." Call/text your questions to (phone number...