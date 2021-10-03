Greenwood events coming up
(GREENWOOD, SC) Greenwood is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenwood:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 220 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646
Fun-filled evening with live music from SUSTO & special guest Darby Wilcox & the Peep Show
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 330 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646
Registration is open for the Epsilon Psi Zeta and Zeta Lambda Zeta 5K Walk/Run Against Domestic Violence .
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 2026 Woodlawn Rd, Greenwood, SC
The Greenwood Christian (Greenwood, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Colleton Prep Academy (Walterboro, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC
Call for Entry - A Local Look 2021 Entry Deadline: Friday, October 29 (10:00 am - 5:00 pm) Description: An annual, year-end exhibit of local art will be on view in the main gallery from November...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 114 Crosscreek Connector, Greenwood, SC
Join Benji Greeson, Coach Boyd and the Flying Fleet football coaching staff at Sports Break in Greenwood, SC for an evening of "Football, The Fleet Way." Call/text your questions to (phone number...
Comments / 0