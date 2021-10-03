Live events Columbia — what’s coming up

(COLUMBIA, TN) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

Comedy by the Campfire Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6720 Old Zion Road, Columbia, TN 38401

Comedy by the campfire is a fundraising event for Hope's Bridge to offer an alternative to traditional foster care for at risk children.

Colombia Food & Beverage Workshop Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 19 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

3-hour workshop to grow your concept into a sustainable, profitable venture.

Ghosts of Greenwood Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: North Garden Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Guides will lead tours through the cemetery to featured gravesites where Columbians will "come to life" to share their stories.

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1301 South James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia, TN 38401

Little L's Consingmnet Fall sale! New & Expecting moms shop early!(2nd round) Wed. Oct. 20th - 7:00 PM (+1 guest)

A Very Maury Christmas Preview Party Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Get in the holiday spirit with an evening of shopping, food, music and friends!