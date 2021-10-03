CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville calendar: Events coming up

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 6 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Titusville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Titusville:

October 2021 Fire Service

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2929 Cheney Hwy, Titusville, FL

October 2021 Fire Service at Hope Community Fellowship, 2929 Cheney Hwy, Titusville, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

West African Dance and Drum Class

Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 835 Sycamore Street, Building H, Titusville, FL 32780

Explore the rich dance and drum traditions of the Mande of West Africa every Tuesday at the Gibson Center in Titusville.

Charity Space Memorabilia Auction 17 (Online Only)

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 308 Pine St, Titusville, FL

This auction Online ONLY due to COVID-19 * Early online bidding HAS STARTED. Final bidding Oct 9, 2021 – Starting at noon, with ACTIVE online auctioneer. See AUCTION LINKS and Complete Details

North Brevard County Hospital District Board

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 951 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL

Date: October 4, 2021 2021-10-04T14:00:00 Time: 2:00 PM Time Details: Per hospital correspondence of November 12, 2020, the Board of Directors committee meetings will begin no earlier than 11:00...

Monthly Chamber Luncheon

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1475 Garden St, Titusville, FL

Monthly Chamber Luncheon is on Facebook. To connect with Monthly Chamber Luncheon, join Facebook today.

