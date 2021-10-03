Statesboro events calendar
(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Statesboro:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 807 S Main St, Statesboro, GA
Come out to Nonna Picci for delicious pizza and live music on the porch.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 590 Herty Dr, Statesboro, GA
Come out and show support for the Georgia Southern Eagles women's volleyball team as they take on Appalachian State.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458
Love4ASA Fashion show. A night of fashion, performances, and more
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: Bunny Akins Blvd, Statesboro, GA 30458
Annual 5K race with The Future Veterinarian’s Society to raise money for the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch county!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 10 Lester Road, Statesboro, GA 30458
Serving families in the community with free food for a week
