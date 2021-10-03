Statesboro events calendar

(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Statesboro:

Sunset Thursdays at Nonna Picci Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 807 S Main St, Statesboro, GA

Come out to Nonna Picci for delicious pizza and live music on the porch.

GS Volleyball vs. Appalachian State Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 590 Herty Dr, Statesboro, GA

Come out and show support for the Georgia Southern Eagles women's volleyball team as they take on Appalachian State.

Love4ASA Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458

Love4ASA Fashion show. A night of fashion, performances, and more

All Paws for a Cause 5K Fun Run! Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Bunny Akins Blvd, Statesboro, GA 30458

Annual 5K race with The Future Veterinarian’s Society to raise money for the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch county!

Feed The Boro October 2021 Community Food Distribution Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 Lester Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Serving families in the community with free food for a week