Statesboro, GA

Statesboro events calendar

Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 6 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Statesboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT1JN_0cFqcbOP00

Sunset Thursdays at Nonna Picci

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 807 S Main St, Statesboro, GA

Come out to Nonna Picci for delicious pizza and live music on the porch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLdDv_0cFqcbOP00

GS Volleyball vs. Appalachian State

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 590 Herty Dr, Statesboro, GA

Come out and show support for the Georgia Southern Eagles women's volleyball team as they take on Appalachian State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hw1di_0cFqcbOP00

Love4ASA

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458

Love4ASA Fashion show. A night of fashion, performances, and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KScE0_0cFqcbOP00

All Paws for a Cause 5K Fun Run!

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Bunny Akins Blvd, Statesboro, GA 30458

Annual 5K race with The Future Veterinarian’s Society to raise money for the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch county!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQCj6_0cFqcbOP00

Feed The Boro October 2021 Community Food Distribution

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 Lester Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Serving families in the community with free food for a week

Statesboro, GA
Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

