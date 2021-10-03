Events on the Wausau calendar

(WAUSAU, WI) Wausau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wausau:

CHILD DEDICATION Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI

CHILD DEDICATION at ThriveChurch, 400 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54403, Wausau, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Shoulder Mobility Workshop - Wausau Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2807 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI

Hosted by LIFT in Rib Mountain, Dr. Solheim, DPT, Dr. Solum, DPT and Dr. Miller, DPT will demonstrate and answer questions on shoulder mobility. Learn potential causes of symptoms and exercises on...

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat 2021 Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1201 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI

It\'s nearing that time of year again!! This will be our 2nd annual trunk or treat event. We will have vehicles lined up and decorated for families to come and get candy safely. We look forward to...

8th Annual Creepy Classic Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 147711 N Mountain Rd, Wausau, WI

300 Lap Enduro $5000 Win12 PM Fan Gates Open2 pM: Racing Begins

75th Anniversary Celebration Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1104 S 9th Ave, Wausau, WI

Holy Name of Jesus Celebrates 75 Years! Join us for the 75th Anniversary Celebration of our Parish and God’s love for us on October 2nd and 3rd, 2021 Saturday 10/2, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm: Four...