CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Coming soon: Williamsport events

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 6 days ago

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Live events are coming to Williamsport.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamsport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY71t_0cFqcYh600

Young Frankenstein at The Community Theatre League

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 100 W 3rd St, Williamsport, PA

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYq0O_0cFqcYh600

Williamsport Growers Market

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 249 Little League Blvd, Williamsport, PA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - November 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12:30PM Location: Downtown in the parking lot at Little League Boulevard Pine

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU7KF_0cFqcYh600

2021 Victorian Christmas-Homes & Buildings Tour

Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

Tour exquisite Victorian homes along historic Millionaire’s Row in Williamsport PA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDXyL_0cFqcYh600

Michael Reedy: Into the Void

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 College Ave Room 303, Williamsport, PA

Existing within the framework of Memento Mori*, the majority of Michael Reedy’s work employs skulls and other objects that serve as a reminder of death. However, these images are imbued with a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkJzx_0cFqcYh600

Intro to Film Photography & Darkroom Practices

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1307 Park Ave, Williamsport, PA

Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory will be offering an introduction to black and white film darkroom photography on Tuesday nights October 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th from 6 to 8 pm. The...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Sun Oct 10#Fronk En Steen#Victorian
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
160
Followers
277
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy