Coming soon: Williamsport events

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Live events are coming to Williamsport.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamsport:

Young Frankenstein at The Community Theatre League Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 100 W 3rd St, Williamsport, PA

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor...

Williamsport Growers Market Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 249 Little League Blvd, Williamsport, PA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - November 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12:30PM Location: Downtown in the parking lot at Little League Boulevard Pine

2021 Victorian Christmas-Homes & Buildings Tour Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

Tour exquisite Victorian homes along historic Millionaire’s Row in Williamsport PA

Michael Reedy: Into the Void Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 College Ave Room 303, Williamsport, PA

Existing within the framework of Memento Mori*, the majority of Michael Reedy’s work employs skulls and other objects that serve as a reminder of death. However, these images are imbued with a...

Intro to Film Photography & Darkroom Practices Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1307 Park Ave, Williamsport, PA

Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory will be offering an introduction to black and white film darkroom photography on Tuesday nights October 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th from 6 to 8 pm. The...