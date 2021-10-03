CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Live events on the horizon in Findlay

Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 6 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Findlay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfGuc_0cFqcXoN00

Tap or Treat

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 W Main Cross St, Findlay, OH

Whether lacing up your tap shoes gives you thrills or chills, NYC dancer and choreographer Boe Wank (Anything Goes revival) has the perfect class for your All Hollow’s… afternoon! High-level...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P15x3_0cFqcXoN00

Wreath Making Workshop

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840

After losing a year to the pandemic, we are back with the popular Wreath Workshops!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYEnI_0cFqcXoN00

Food Truck - Gyro Corner

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 326 South Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840

Mainstay food truck, every third week of the month, Aug-Nov. Crazy delicious gyros and baclava!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9iTX_0cFqcXoN00

Christmas in October Art & Craft Show

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1017 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH

Grab some friends and family for a day of shopping at Northwest Ohio’s largest fall craft show featuring over 300 exhibits from 8 states in 10 buildings & dozens of outdoor locations. A great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKLYk_0cFqcXoN00

Halloween Express

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 12505 County Rd 99, Findlay, OH

You’ve ridden NWORRP’s trains during the daylight – now come out to experience a night time train ride! A non-scary Halloween train ride for the whole family around our tracks to see the Halloween...

