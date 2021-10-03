CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn events coming up

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 6 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snqx8_0cFqcWve00

Volleyball vs. Missouri — Be Well

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 36849, 795 W Samford Ave, Auburn, AL

Come support the softball team at the Auburn Softball Complex!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGI8V_0cFqcWve00

Adam Hood - Acoustic at Good Ol' Boys

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1843 Sand Hill Road, Auburn, AL 36830

Adam Hood performs inside at Good Ol' Boys after the Deep South Rodeo $10.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWOZX_0cFqcWve00

Twenty-One Acres' "The Death of a Gangster" Murder Mystery Dinner

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5505 Wire Road, Auburn, AL 36832

Hello fellow detectives! Are you ready for some glitz and glam?!?!?! Join us with the Dunn family for the mafia wedding of the century!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a6I6_0cFqcWve00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKFyn_0cFqcWve00

Auburn | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Ninjas are coming to Auburn! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Auburn, AL
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#W Samford Ave#Al Come#The Deep South Rodeo#Camps
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Auburn News Flash

Auburn News Flash

Auburn, AL
54
Followers
290
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy