Auburn events coming up

(AUBURN, AL) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

Volleyball vs. Missouri — Be Well Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 36849, 795 W Samford Ave, Auburn, AL

Come support the softball team at the Auburn Softball Complex!

Adam Hood - Acoustic at Good Ol' Boys Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1843 Sand Hill Road, Auburn, AL 36830

Adam Hood performs inside at Good Ol' Boys after the Deep South Rodeo $10.

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5505 Wire Road, Auburn, AL 36832

Hello fellow detectives! Are you ready for some glitz and glam?!?!?! Join us with the Dunn family for the mafia wedding of the century!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Auburn | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Ninjas are coming to Auburn! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...