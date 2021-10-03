CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott events coming up

Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 6 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvava_0cFqcUAC00

The Big Sting - It's a Country Thing

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3101 Watson Lake Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301

Escape to the Country in the Rocks for an Exclusive Music Festival Campout weekend with the Shadows Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW9eT_0cFqcUAC00

Double Header Weekend!! Back Alley Wine Bar and The Lazy G Brewhouse

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: in the Back Alley, 156 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

Two gigs for the Spradlin / Garvey Duo. Saturday night Back Alley Wine Bar 7-10 P.M. and Sunday 12-3 at the Lazy G! Oh my!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Df2PS_0cFqcUAC00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxGKz_0cFqcUAC00

Collaborating With Place - Artist Talk Featuring Shawn Skabelund

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 North Marina Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Artist Shawn Skabelund talks about his creative process and career trajectory in this event from the Natural History Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGlOf_0cFqcUAC00

Fall Scarecrow Craft Workshop

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 235 N. Marina Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

All supplies included and all ages welcome! Paint a pre-sculpted head or decorate a bead. Choose pants or a simpler skirt design.

