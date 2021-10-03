Prescott events coming up

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:

The Big Sting - It's a Country Thing Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3101 Watson Lake Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301

Escape to the Country in the Rocks for an Exclusive Music Festival Campout weekend with the Shadows Foundation.

Double Header Weekend!! Back Alley Wine Bar and The Lazy G Brewhouse Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: in the Back Alley, 156 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

Two gigs for the Spradlin / Garvey Duo. Saturday night Back Alley Wine Bar 7-10 P.M. and Sunday 12-3 at the Lazy G! Oh my!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Collaborating With Place - Artist Talk Featuring Shawn Skabelund Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 North Marina Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Artist Shawn Skabelund talks about his creative process and career trajectory in this event from the Natural History Institute.

Fall Scarecrow Craft Workshop Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 235 N. Marina Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

All supplies included and all ages welcome! Paint a pre-sculpted head or decorate a bead. Choose pants or a simpler skirt design.