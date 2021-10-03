Live events Stillwater — what’s coming up
(STILLWATER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stillwater calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Stillwater area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Address: 700 W Hall of Fame Ave, Stillwater, OK
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Come celebrate the Grand Opening of the new AR Workshop Stillwater.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 W Elm Ave, Stillwater, OK
Get a kick with our Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, every Thursday, with our Local Faves You Crave feature! We hand-batter and fry a juicy chicken breast, then coat it in our signature wing sauce...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 314 S Lewis St, Stillwater, OK
Oct 14 - Teacher Work Day - no school for students Oct 15 - No School
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 201 ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center, Stillwater, OK
The OSU Alumni Association is announcing plans to host the centennial edition of America’s Greatest Homecoming Oct. 24-30, 2021. “OSU’s centennial Homecoming is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime...
