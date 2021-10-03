Live events Stillwater — what’s coming up

(STILLWATER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stillwater calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stillwater area:

Oklahoma State Cowboys Vs. Kansas State Wildcats Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 700 W Hall of Fame Ave, Stillwater, OK

Deals & Coupons State Maps Group Tours Tourism Industry About Oklahoma Media Advertise With Us Trip Planner Contact Us

Grand Opening! Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come celebrate the Grand Opening of the new AR Workshop Stillwater.

Thursday Special Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 W Elm Ave, Stillwater, OK

Get a kick with our Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, every Thursday, with our Local Faves You Crave feature! We hand-batter and fry a juicy chicken breast, then coat it in our signature wing sauce...

No School - Fall Break Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 S Lewis St, Stillwater, OK

Oct 14 - Teacher Work Day - no school for students Oct 15 - No School

OSU Centennial Homecoming! Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 201 ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center, Stillwater, OK

The OSU Alumni Association is announcing plans to host the centennial edition of America’s Greatest Homecoming Oct. 24-30, 2021. “OSU’s centennial Homecoming is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime...