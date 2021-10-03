Live events coming up in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) Live events are coming to Leesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leesburg:

Leesburg Boo Bash Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

A Safe & Smashing Good Time For Kids From 0 to 12 Years of Age! Your kids can enjoy a Halloween Tradition! Show off their costumes, Paint Pumpkins, enjoy safe trick or treating, and no child is...

Eustis High Shool Presents "A Night Under The Lights With Odicci Alexander" Leesburg, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748

EHS Class 4A State Champions are excited to welcome Odicci Alexander to Lake County, Florida for “A Night Under the Lights” fundraiser!

Cool Cars Under the Stars Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 311 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Car Show Presented By the Great Chicago Fire Brewery Local Vendors - Food - Music No Entry Fee - Prizes - Best of Show Plaque All Cars and Trucks welcome! "Cool Cars Under the Stars" Downtown...

Knights of Columbus Pumpkin Patch Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1330 Sunshine Ave, Leesburg, FL

Pick out your favorite pumpkin from the Knights of Columbus Pumpkin Patch. Pumpkins will arrive on Oct. 2. Daily sales from 11 am - 7 pm. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

KidLitz + FCWC 2021 Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 39034 County Rd 452, Leesburg, FL

KidLitz + FCWC 2021 About this Event Every October Word Weavers International and the Christian Florida Writers Association team up to bring Christian Writers and industry professionals together...