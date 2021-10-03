Live events coming up in Leesburg
(LEESBURG, FL) Live events are coming to Leesburg.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leesburg:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 401 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL
A Safe & Smashing Good Time For Kids From 0 to 12 Years of Age! Your kids can enjoy a Halloween Tradition! Show off their costumes, Paint Pumpkins, enjoy safe trick or treating, and no child is...
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 109 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748
EHS Class 4A State Champions are excited to welcome Odicci Alexander to Lake County, Florida for “A Night Under the Lights” fundraiser!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 311 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL
Car Show Presented By the Great Chicago Fire Brewery Local Vendors - Food - Music No Entry Fee - Prizes - Best of Show Plaque All Cars and Trucks welcome! "Cool Cars Under the Stars" Downtown...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1330 Sunshine Ave, Leesburg, FL
Pick out your favorite pumpkin from the Knights of Columbus Pumpkin Patch. Pumpkins will arrive on Oct. 2. Daily sales from 11 am - 7 pm. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 39034 County Rd 452, Leesburg, FL
KidLitz + FCWC 2021 About this Event Every October Word Weavers International and the Christian Florida Writers Association team up to bring Christian Writers and industry professionals together...
