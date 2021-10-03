CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

Coming soon: Zanesville events

Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 6 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Zanesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Zanesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMehj_0cFqcNEL00

Eaglesticks Inaugural

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2655 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH

Come join the US Am Tour - Columbus for the EagleSticks Inaugural golf tournament.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebryZ_0cFqcNEL00

QUARTETTO GELATO OF CANADA — ZANESVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 334 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH

Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, pyrotechnical solos, blazing gypsy show pieces, multi-instrument mastery and a World Accordion Champion – this is Quartetto Gelato, a popular and highly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5BCn_0cFqcNEL00

Zanesville American Legion - Halloween Party

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 27 S 3rd St, Zanesville, OH

Zanesville American Legion - Halloween Party is on Facebook. To connect with Zanesville American Legion - Halloween Party, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4B87_0cFqcNEL00

Music by Gary Wisor @ Urban Comforts

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Enjoy the southern-inspired menu items from Urban Comforts as you are entertained by Gary Wisor’s repertoire of classic rock music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhySl_0cFqcNEL00

BINGO Night Sip & Shop

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

By popular request, we are back again with another Bingo Night! We will have new affordable fall/winter clothing items & a huge clearance rack starting at $5!! Our Prize table will be filled with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#Rock Music#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Eaglesticks Inaugural#Quartetto Gelato#Urban Comforts
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville, OH
228
Followers
288
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy