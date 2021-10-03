Coming soon: Zanesville events

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Zanesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Zanesville:

Eaglesticks Inaugural Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2655 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH

Come join the US Am Tour - Columbus for the EagleSticks Inaugural golf tournament.

QUARTETTO GELATO OF CANADA — ZANESVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 334 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH

Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, pyrotechnical solos, blazing gypsy show pieces, multi-instrument mastery and a World Accordion Champion – this is Quartetto Gelato, a popular and highly...

Zanesville American Legion - Halloween Party Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 27 S 3rd St, Zanesville, OH

Zanesville American Legion - Halloween Party is on Facebook. To connect with Zanesville American Legion - Halloween Party, join Facebook today.

Music by Gary Wisor @ Urban Comforts Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Enjoy the southern-inspired menu items from Urban Comforts as you are entertained by Gary Wisor’s repertoire of classic rock music.

BINGO Night Sip & Shop Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

By popular request, we are back again with another Bingo Night! We will have new affordable fall/winter clothing items & a huge clearance rack starting at $5!! Our Prize table will be filled with...