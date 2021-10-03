Live events Delano — what’s coming up

(DELANO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Delano calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delano:

Open Barn | Happy Halloween Shafter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

It is October which means a new month and another OPEN BARN! Given it is Halloween time AND Breast Cancer Awareness month, we wanted to do our own version! This is Halloween themed ON Halloween so...

Women’s Conference Shafter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Women’s Conference at 425 S Shafter Ave, Shafter, CA 93263-2639, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

South 65 at The Old Stage Saloon Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Spend your Sunday afternoon with us at the Old Stage Saloon!

4th Annual Comedy Bash Porterville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 152 N. Hockett St., Porterville, CA 93257

Come join in on the fun at Landing 13 and laugh with the comedic style of Kabir Singh.

Miracle Healing and Deliverance Summit Series - English Session Porterville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 350 West Montgomery Avenue, Porterville, CA 93257

MIRACLE HEALING AND DELIVERANCE SUMMIT WITNESS THE GREATNESS OF THE JEWISH MESSIAH OUR RISEN SAVIOR JESUS YESHUA HAMASHIACH