Live events coming up in Lake Havasu City

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Live events are coming to Lake Havasu City.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Havasu City:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 2-44 Querio Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Join the Lake Havasu City & surrounding areas vendors from our communities with the unique crafts and products they have to offer. We will have a Pumpkin Patch (while supplies last) just $5. Come...
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 PM
Address: 1519 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
SHIP HAPPENS:The Ultimate Yacht Rock Experience! Doors at 9:30PM $10 Presale / $15 Door 21+
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 1977 West Acoma Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Join us for an important conversation about veterans and their families in Mohave County.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Come on out to the London Bridge Days Parade and enjoy the spirited marching bands from various schools and organizations in and around the area, floats representing a strong sense of community...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Total mileage: 36No fuel stopsMeetup time: 9amDeparture time: 9:15am This ride takes the Highline trail to Bunker Bar for lunch. After lunch, we ride past...
