Plymouth, MA

Live events on the horizon in Plymouth

Plymouth News Alert
Plymouth News Alert
 6 days ago

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Plymouth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Plymouth:

Beer Mug Painting At Mayflower Brewing Company!

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Resnik Road, ## 3, Plymouth, MA 02360

Create a beautiful work of art, that you can fill with your favorite Mayflower beer.

The Sun, Moon, and Earth System

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

How do the Sun, Moon, and Earth interact? Come to learn the answers to so many natural space-related phenomena.

Wine tasting - RIESLING

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 46 Main Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Already have an opinion about Riesling? Think again... you'll try 4 different Rieslings during this event.

Exploring Life on Our Planet

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

Experience a break from astronomy and let us use the planetarium to explore how life came to be and the vast networks of life on Earth.

New England Harvest Feast - Friday November 26, 2021

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 137 Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA 02360

Take a savory journey into the past with Plimoth Patuxet this Thanksgiving season!

Plymouth, MA
#Live Events
Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
