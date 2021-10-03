CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Paducah calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paducah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjwLt_0cFqcHvz00

Rockets & a Movie

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5159 Hinkleville Road, #Unit #010, Paducah, KY 42001

Tickets are $20 Each ticket receives a signature ‘SUNDAZE’ pizza from Rockets Fired Pizza and a seat to the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJlti_0cFqcHvz00

Paducah's Downtown Homegrown Farmers' Market

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 306 N 2nd St, Paducah, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Holiday MarketDecember 11, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Location: 306 North 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVmqL_0cFqcHvz00

Guys and Girls WKND

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY

Middle and High School students are invited to Guys and Girls WKND for a weekend of Bible study, worship, and fun! Guys will go to Jonathan Creek and girls will stay at the church. Students may be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGMeX_0cFqcHvz00

Virtual Reality! for 9th -12th grade

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Intro to Sphero Robotics for Kindergarten - 2nd grade. About this Event Students will be introduced to the basic operations and maneuvers of Sphero robots using Android technology. Once students...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Kpc_0cFqcHvz00

Junior Quilters

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY

Junior Quilters at National Quilt Museum on Oct 5th, 2:30pm

