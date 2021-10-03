Roswell calendar: What's coming up

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roswell area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Roswell, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

The Living Museum / Past & Present Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 N Lea Ave, Roswell, NM

The Living Museum / Past & Present is on Facebook. To connect with The Living Museum / Past & Present, join Facebook today.

Lego Club Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

ALL AGES A fantastic way to engage in engineering through design challenges. For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

Southeast Regional Walk to End Alzheimer's in Roswell Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Southeast Regional Walk in Roswell 10.23.21 For more info, visit act.alz.org/walkroswell or call (505) 317-0978 The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is full of flowers, each...

Homecoming Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Homecoming 2020 and 2021 October 21st to October 23rd, 2021 We are now planning to combine Homecoming 2020 and Homecoming 2021 this fall! We will continue to update everyone as the NM DOH mass...