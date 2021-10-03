CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Roswell calendar: What's coming up

Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 6 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roswell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wE3FI_0cFqcG3G00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Roswell, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQZj1_0cFqcG3G00

The Living Museum / Past & Present

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 N Lea Ave, Roswell, NM

The Living Museum / Past & Present is on Facebook. To connect with The Living Museum / Past & Present, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Swb6_0cFqcG3G00

Lego Club

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

ALL AGES A fantastic way to engage in engineering through design challenges. For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1sez_0cFqcG3G00

Southeast Regional Walk to End Alzheimer's in Roswell

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Southeast Regional Walk in Roswell 10.23.21 For more info, visit act.alz.org/walkroswell or call (505) 317-0978 The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is full of flowers, each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QlyG_0cFqcG3G00

Homecoming

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Homecoming 2020 and 2021 October 21st to October 23rd, 2021 We are now planning to combine Homecoming 2020 and Homecoming 2021 this fall! We will continue to update everyone as the NM DOH mass...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Design#The Living Museum
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
199
Followers
264
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy