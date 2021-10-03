CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Events on the Lake City calendar

Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Xsj2_0cFqcFAX00

North Central Florida CISMA Annual Meeting

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 420 SE Alligator Glen, Lake City, FL 32025

The North Central Florida CISMA is having it annual meeting at Alligator Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lnoti_0cFqcFAX00

Hardees Cruise In Lake City

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2609 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL

This event listing provided for the Lake City community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO0Li_0cFqcFAX00

Christmas Porch Leaner Workshop

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c9Qf_0cFqcFAX00

Lake City CCW 530PM Class

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 538 SW Corporate Dr, Lake City, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0su9YW_0cFqcFAX00

5th Annual Florida Youth XC Championships

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 SE Alligator, NW Silver Glen, Lake City, FL

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 5th Annual Florida Youth XC Championships, hosted by B3R Sports in Lake City FL. Starting Saturday, October 23rd.

ABOUT

With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

