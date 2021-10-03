CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Farmington calendar: What's coming up

Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
 6 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NM) Live events are coming to Farmington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Farmington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLU5L_0cFqcCWM00

Thankful Gnome

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 W Main St, Farmington, NM

continuing our monthly gnome series for November with this adorable thankful gnome! class is $30/person everything you'll need is included! to sign up early please text 505-360-3430

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAIXD_0cFqcCWM00

Women's Expo

Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 West Main Street, Farmington, NM 87401

FREE to attend with prizes, swag bags and a complimentary Happy Hour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNtAs_0cFqcCWM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvg8c_0cFqcCWM00

Carnoween!

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 E 20th St, Farmington, NM

Fly High Adventure Park will be hosting it's first annual Carnoween on October 30, 2021 from 2-6pm. There will be food, fun, drinks and fun! Guests are invited to come dressed in costume and there...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqney_0cFqcCWM00

Career Exploration: Auto Body

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Farmington, New Mexico and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

