Alexandria, LA

Coming soon: Alexandria events

Alexandria Digest
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexandria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEfzH_0cFqcAku00

Commute 4 Green - Alexandria Farmer's Market Commuter Challenge

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

For the month of September, Alexandria in Action is teaming up with the Alexandria Farmer’s Market as part of our Commute 4 Green program! During the month of September use alternative...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga6IR_0cFqcAku00

A Very Merry Market 2021

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 707 2nd St, Alexandria, LA

A Very Merry Market 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with A Very Merry Market 2021, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQg8g_0cFqcAku00

2IC Training: a 4-Part Workshop for Second-In-Command Leaders

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1302 Murray St, Alexandria, LA

The first-ever training in Central Louisiana specifically designed for the top manager, COO, Second-in-Command (2IC) in business About this Event Don't miss this opportunity to attend the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHnnq_0cFqcAku00

Quick Paint Challenge - Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Gene Ball Dr, Alexandria, LA

This event is part of the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival. Join us for a 2-hour open-air painting competition on the grounds of the state’s largest organic farm! Artists who are not registered...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTXKl_0cFqcAku00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

