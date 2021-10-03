CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence calendar: Events coming up

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Florence is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9yoj_0cFqc9xQ00

BETTER: SOUTHEAST

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3625 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630

A conference to simply help you be BETTER at Preaching and Ministry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXOW3_0cFqc9xQ00

Cub Haunted Weekend

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 596 Westmoreland Rd, Florence, AL

Every Halloween ghosts and goblins are on the prowl at our council camps! This exciting overnight campout experience for Cub Scouts is packed with events and activities! Fun for the entire family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeoPw_0cFqc9xQ00

Carver Commodore WTTMW Release Show w/ Thad Saajid & Yes Trespassing

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 526 East College Street, Florence, AL 35630

Come celebrate the release of Carver Commodore's 2nd album at Singin River Live in Florence, AL! (And wear your costumes!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9ZJg_0cFqc9xQ00

Porpoise Club

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2121 Helton Drive, Florence, AL

Mon – Fri: 5:00 am – 9:00 pm Sat: 6:00 am – 5:00 pm Sun: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Aquatic Center Hours: Mon – Fri: 5:30 am – 8:30 pm Sat: 6:00 am – 4:30 pm Sun: 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R14Ht_0cFqc9xQ00

NB Young Adults

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Participate in our event, "NB Young Adults": Wed, Sep 15th 7pm - 9pm.

