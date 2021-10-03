Bozeman calendar: Coming events

(BOZEMAN, MT) Live events are coming to Bozeman.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

HRDC Public Table Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 302 North 7th Avenue, #3308, Bozeman, MT 59715

Take a seat at the table with Sara Savage from HRDC!

BPS Cemetery ghost investigation tours Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: E Main St & Buttonwood Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

come out and have a spooky evening ghost hunting the sunset hills cemetery. Learn how to be a ghost hunter for the evening.

Montana Fresh Hop Festival Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 901 North Black Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

A celebration of the Harvest, Craft Beer, and those who make it possible

EAT SUMO Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 321E Main St Ste 1B, Bozeman, MT 59715

Izakaya Three and RadFoodsMT present to you the only Hallows Eve party worth attending.