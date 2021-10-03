CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Coming soon: Danville events

 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Danville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

Ghosts & Gravestones presented by Danville Toyota

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 975 Main St, Danville, VA

Come be a part of history! Ghosts & Gravestones presented by Danville Toyota is an annual tradition produced by the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History and Smokestack Theatre Company. These...

Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo is on Facebook. To connect with Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo, join Facebook today.

Goodyear Two-Man Invitational

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 245 Jenny Ln, Danville, VA

Two-man tournament with flights determined by first- round scores. The format for day 1 is a Two-Man Best- Ball, with a Texas Scramble on day two.

Fall Festival at Temple Baptist Church

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Temple Baptist Church would like to welcome you for some Fall fun October 23rd at 1:00 PM! We will have a selection of Fall themed soups, cornbread, sandwiches, and desserts. We will have games...

Oldskool @ Ballou Park

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 600 W Main St, Danville, VA

Come out to hear us at the Ballou Park Halloween Dance!!! Great folks and a nice roomy Dance floor.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

