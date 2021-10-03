CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Portland events coming soon

Portland Post
Portland Post
 6 days ago

(PORTLAND, ME) Portland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXcwM_0cFqc00t00

Plamere Plasma Fibroblast Training ONLINE DEMO ***Portland

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 65 West Commercial Street, ##107, Portland, ME 04101

Join our FREE online demo and learn all about Plamere Plasma treatments and the amazing benefits of joining Plamere Plasma Training Team!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aK4dI_0cFqc00t00

Maine YogaFest 2022

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 195 North Street, Portland, ME 04101

A Yoga Festival celebrating community and all that yoga has to offer us, physically, mentally and spiritually.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUHpf_0cFqc00t00

Hair of the Dog Alternative Dog Show

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 123 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

Maine Craft Distilling Hosts the First Annual Hair of the Dog Alternative Dog Show! Join us October 30th at 1PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2Lfi_0cFqc00t00

El Planeta

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

A dark comedy exploring contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

What to Do In Laramie This Weekend

With the first full week of the spooky season under our belts, check out the events going on in Laramie this weekend!. "Distant Worlds - Alien Life?", University of Wyoming Planetarium, October 9, 2 pm. Are we alone? This is the question that has plagued mankind for centuries, ad one...
LARAMIE, WY
Portland Post

Portland Post

Portland, ME
47
Followers
295
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy