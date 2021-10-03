Portland events coming soon
(PORTLAND, ME) Portland is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 65 West Commercial Street, ##107, Portland, ME 04101
Join our FREE online demo and learn all about Plamere Plasma treatments and the amazing benefits of joining Plamere Plasma Training Team!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 195 North Street, Portland, ME 04101
A Yoga Festival celebrating community and all that yoga has to offer us, physically, mentally and spiritually.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 123 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04101
Maine Craft Distilling Hosts the First Annual Hair of the Dog Alternative Dog Show! Join us October 30th at 1PM.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
A dark comedy exploring contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters.
